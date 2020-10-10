Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 173 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 329,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $226.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.91. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In other news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.