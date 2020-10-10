Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

