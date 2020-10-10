Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 468 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

AXP stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

