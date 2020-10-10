Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average is $148.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.