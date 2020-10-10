Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 24,430 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

TJX Companies stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

