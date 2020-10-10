Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 265 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.82.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $738.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

