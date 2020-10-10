Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

NYSE:V opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.