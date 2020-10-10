Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 95 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,975,000 after buying an additional 405,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $348.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.