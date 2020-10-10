Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.