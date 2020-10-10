Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after buying an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.