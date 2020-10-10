Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

TRV stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

