Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in Metlife by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Metlife by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Metlife by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

