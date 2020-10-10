Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

