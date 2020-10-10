Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,816 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $178,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,048,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,530,942,000 after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $215.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.27 and a 200 day moving average of $193.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,633.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

