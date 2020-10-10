Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

Shares of CMI opened at $223.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.98. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $225.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

