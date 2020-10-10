Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.93 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $280,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.