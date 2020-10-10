Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

