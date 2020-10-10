Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $95.49 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

