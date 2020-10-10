Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $205.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.