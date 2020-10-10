Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $2.19 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alteryx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alteryx by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Alteryx by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $171,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,642 shares of company stock worth $18,055,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

