Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $318.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.