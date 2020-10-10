Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $167.36 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.77.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

