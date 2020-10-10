Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.08% of Athene worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Athene by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

