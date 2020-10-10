Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 259 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.70 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

