Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 26,910 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 81.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,374,000 after buying an additional 3,423,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 541.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.