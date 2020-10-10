Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 540 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

WBA stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.