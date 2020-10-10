Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 805 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $59.40 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.