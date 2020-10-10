Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 965 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 804,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

FITB opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

