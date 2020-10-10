Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.85.

Netflix stock opened at $539.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.03 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,795 shares of company stock valued at $101,673,310 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

