Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $65,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

