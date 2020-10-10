Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of GSC opened at C$5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.90 million and a PE ratio of -12.30. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$118.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

