Green Brick Partners’ (GRBK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.