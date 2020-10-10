Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Reiterated by B.Riley Securit

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

GRBK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 274.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

