Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Green Brick Partners traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 5421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

