Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Trading Down 13%

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.41. 868,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,037,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.