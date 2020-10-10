Gulfport Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average volume of 497 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,673 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1,259.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,194,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,354 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

GPOR stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 6.41. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

