GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT) Stock Price Down 15.6%

GVIC Communications Corp. (TSE:GCT)’s share price traded down 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $589,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.00 million for the quarter.

About GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes The Western Producer, a weekly farm paper; produces supplements and guides, including Seed Guide, Canola & Pulse Crops Producer, Saskatchewan Yield Guide, and See Scenic Saskatchewan; and operates agricultural editorial Website; owns and operates farm business magazines, periodicals, and regional newspapers for farmers and ranchers; and exhibits agriculture shows.

