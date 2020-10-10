Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $354.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.91 and a 200 day moving average of $287.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

