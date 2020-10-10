Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $698.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $689.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.95.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.