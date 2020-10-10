Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 1,580 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.