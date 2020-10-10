Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 2,034 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Express stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.