Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 3,445 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

