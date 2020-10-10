Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 5,045 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 479,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 60.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 371.0% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 72.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.81 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

