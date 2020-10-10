Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after buying an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,318,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after buying an additional 952,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,438,000 after buying an additional 685,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

