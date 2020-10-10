Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.69.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $244.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

