Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Diageo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Diageo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

