Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Shares of 1,405 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $158.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $159.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

