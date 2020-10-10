Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Shares of 3,045 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,125,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 381.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

