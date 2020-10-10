Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Shares of 470 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.88.

MarketAxess stock opened at $522.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.50. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

