Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Shares of 5,000 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $829,740,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,491,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,509,000 after purchasing an additional 894,945 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

